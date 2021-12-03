Bachelor babes turned business baddies! Not one but four of the ABC franchise’s alums teamed up with Pietra to unveil capsule collections that you can shop this holiday season.

Dubbed The Holiday Drop, the company tapped Kristina Schulman, Whitney Fransway, Katie Morton and Jacqueline Fransway to create their respective product lines — which they all managed to conceptualize and execute in under 60 days using Pietra.

For the uninitiated, Pietra is a creative platform for influencers and regular people alike to launch the product-based business of their dreams.

Curious about what each former star of The Bachelor launched? Well, products run the gamut from jewelry and candles all the way to makeup and sunglasses. And everything costs under $100!

Each of their products reflects their personalities. For example, Fransway — a fashion aficionado — decided to unveil a collection of cat-eye sunglasses, while Schulman’s is a gift set created with a focus around serenity and manifestation.

“I’m a firm believer that what you put into the universe is what you get out of it,” said Schulman in a statement shared with Us Weekly’s Stylish. “I wanted to create a collection that empowers you to seek what you want from the universe. By writing down your intentions and repeating them in a serene and soothing setting, you amplify their power. A swipe of color across your lips, now you’re ready to take on the world.”

Pietra’s Holiday Drop also features offerings from buzzy content creators Jourdan Sloane and Helen Owen, who are launching lip kits under the brand name Presence by Jourdan Sloane and semi-fine jewelry called LINKD.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for a look at each of the reality star’s capsule collections.