Tracy Anderson just dropped the luxury athleisure line we’ve been waiting for.

The trainer to the stars launched a collection with Barneys New York this week featuring 15 pieces that are all the chicest workout gear. Ranging from sleek sweatshirts to sharp bodysuits, there are options for everyone.

Inspired by the fitness entrepreneur’s own personal style, the color palette was selected to reflect her “vibrant personality,” according to the company. But that wasn’t the only thing that expressed the 44-year-old’s personality.

A few of the pieces incorporate motivational sayings like “Love Can Fix” and “Tabula Rasa,” which is essentially having a clean slate. “People get stuck in an unhealthy dialogue of what happened to them,” Anderson told Refinery29 on Monday, July, 9. “Negative dialogues can hold you back and not be good for your health…. But these messages are about the way forward for everyone. Health is about personal love, kindness, and radical honesty. Be honest about where you’re at, and hold yourself to the most loving way forward.”

This positive messaging wasn’t the only thing the fitness guru wanted to focus on. It was also important to her that the clothes she developed made women feel good about themselves — in or out of the gym. “If you put on some dumpy sweatpants and a stained t-shirt and you’re not into it, or you feel like you have to hide or constrict yourself with something super tight… It puts your state of mind in a place that is kind of faking it to try and make it,”she said. “That’s not the answer for your health.”

Prices range between $80 for a top and $165 for a bodysuit. To see our seven favorites from the collection, keep scrolling.