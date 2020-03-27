You glow, girl! Maintaining a vibrant radiance all spring and summer has never been easier thanks to a few of our favorite travel-friendly beauty products. After all, you never know when your skin or hair will need a little boost!

Achieve complexion perfection with some seriously cool picks from top-selling brands. While Glossier’s Futuredew will provide a flawlessly smooth, luminous canvas to work with, M.A.C.’s recently launched Glow Play Blush will add that touch of rosiness we all crave for youthful, healthy-looking skin. Top off this no-makeup makeup with Kopari’s Coconut Lip Glossy for super juicy, hydrated lips.

If you want something a little more head-turning, Physicians Formula just dropped its seasonally appropriate Rose All Day x Exteriorglam Collection, which houses a highlighter, blush, eyeshadow and lippie for all the on-the-go necessities you could possibly need. For a flowing burst of moisture, lock everything in place with the Tarte Mini Maracuja Miracle Mist Setting Spray.

Looking for an all-over sun-kissed glow? Jergens’ Instant Sun Tanning Mousse delivers natural-looking color in a minute. And it’s dummy-proof formula makes it easy, even for beginners.

Don’t forget about your hair! For those who tend to skip washing their strands on holiday, Pantene’s small four-ounce dry shampoo absorbs oil without leaving behind any residue, making it perfect for any and all hair types. If you’re using your time off to up your hair game, give Oribe’s Silverati Illuminating Pomade a try. It’s a multitasking genius of a pick, both brightening and styling locks at the same time.

To take a deeper look at these products and more, keep scrolling to check out and prep with all of your spring and summer vacation beauty must-haves.