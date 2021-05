Julianne Hough

Vacation mode! The Footloose star stunned in a little green bikini and crochet cover-up while enjoying the Costa Rica beach. “Feelin’ fancy and free in this sage green ‘cover’ up … not that it’s covering much 🤷🏼‍♀️😉,” she captioned her May 2021 Instagram post, prompting people to share when they “feel the most free.”

She added her response: “It’s definitely when I’m dancing and embracing the natural elements surrounding me!”