Lais Ribeiro

Giving Us a clear look at her beautiful ring, the Victoria’s Secret model showed off the new sparkler from NBA player Joakim Noah at the Mosaic Federation Gala Against Human Slavery event at Cipriani on September 10. According to the president of superjeweler.com, Andrew Fox, the piece features a basic three-carat oval center diamond, likely costing somewhere between $35,000 and $50,000.