Blake Lively, 2022

Earning her place as co-chair, Blake Lively stunned in a dusty metallic rose Atelier Versace gown with a matching tiara. The Gossip Girl alum then flipped her dress tails halfway through the carpet to reveal a glitter pale blue gown with custom jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and shoes by Christian Louboutin. The actress called her look an “homage to New York City” to match the Gilded Age 2022 Met Gala theme.