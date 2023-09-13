The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards unlocked core fashion memories, leaving Us — as Taylor Swift said — “millennial triggered.”

In addition to NSync’s nostalgic reunion and Nelly Furtado’s appearance with Timbaland to Diddy’s Global Icon Award medley and Shakira’s well-deserved Video Vanguard Award win, celebrities transported viewers back in time with their style choices, many of which referenced the early 2000s, the ‘90s and even the ‘80s.

The milestone 40th annual show took place on Tuesday, September 12, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, bringing out the biggest names in music to own the pink carpet and command the stage during performances.

“This event allows us the opportunity to celebrate all genres of music for fans throughout the world, as we do all year round,” Jake Reynolds, president of the Prudential Center, said in May. “We appreciate the ability to continue our long-standing partnership with MTV and look forward to an amazing evening.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to see what fashion moments took Us on a trip down memory lane: