Swim Style Britney Spears Shows Off Her Toned Physique as She Models Her Favorite Bikinis — See Them All! By Emily Rekstis October 20, 2020 Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram 6 5 / 6 White Ruffles So simple, yet so beautiful. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Quibi and Vice Team Up for the New Docuseries ‘Big Rad Wolf’ About American Apparel’s Rise and Fall The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News