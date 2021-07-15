Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2021: See the Best Red Carpet Fashion

By
Wilma Elles Cannes Film Festival 2021 See the Best Red Carpet Fashion
 Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock
101
20 / 101
podcast

Wilma Elles

At The Story of My Wife premiere, the star glimmered in a structure, metallic gown.

Back to top