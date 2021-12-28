All for the fashion! Cardi B has teamed up with Reebok once again for a collection that’s all kinds of amazing. With everything from insanely cool metallic sneakers to color blocked crop tops, believe Us when we say you’re going to want to act on the collection — fast.

Thankfully, we have all the deets on the drop in advance so you can plan out your purchase before the items go live tomorrow, Wednesday, December 19, at 10 a.m. EST.

The collection, which is dubbed Let Me Be … In My World Nighttime, ranges in size from 2XS to 4X and was designed with all body shapes in mind.

As for the designs and colors? The 29-year-old singer found her inspiration from the New York City skyline. “Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” the “WAP” singer said in a press release shared with Us Weekly.

In line with the hustle and bustle of city, Cardi wanted the clothes to be able to be worn “from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique.” “Promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on,” she added.

While there’s a ton of workout wear, cargo pants and crop tops to choose from, the footwear is the real shining star of the collection. Cardi teamed up with the athletic brand to create a brand new metallic sneaker that “represents the global superstar’s years of hustling and working towards the level of success and fame she has today.”

It’s also available in five colorways, so there’s something for everyone. The mom of two models the black shoe in the below images, but there’s also red, champagne, pewter, silver and blue if you’re looking to add a pop of color to your collection.

Another standout from the line is a cozy fleece robe that’s emblazoned with the performer’s signature logo. Not only is it as cute as can be, but it’s also bound to keep you comfy this winter.

This collection is certainly impressive, but it’s worth noting that it’s not Cardi’s first foray into the fashion scene. Aside from her own, amazing personal style, the star teamed up with Reebok a handful of times since her debut collection in December 2020. From sneakers and matching sets to cute workout wear, the star has done it all!