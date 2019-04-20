A taste for merlot: Celebs have been choosing a palette-pleasing Bordeaux hue for timeless glamour recently and we’re here for it. Hollywood beauties make the trend their own, wearing the shade in unique styles and fabrics. Gina Rodriguez picked a Julien Macdonald floor-length sequin number with leather piping, Halle Berry rocked a Zuhair Murad Couture Chantilly lace gown with inserts of velvet, while Sophia Bush looked sleek in a studded Cinq à Sept fitted crepe suit.

More standout plum picks: Nicole Kidman in a custom Michael Kors Collection stunner, which was adorned in 115,000 sequins and took 710 hours to create. In a more wearable frock that anyone could pull off, Eva Longoria opted for a jersey V-neck Elisabetta Franchi wrap dress.

Celeb stylists Eric Owes and Lauren Taylor, who dress Drake, LeBron James and Michelle Williams, say the maroon tone is one of those colors you can have fun with. “We love how versatile it is, it’s an elegant look that can be worn in any season,” they agree, adding, “it looks great on all body types and any skin tone.” Their tip on how to wear the hue? “If you want to make a statement try a darker burgundy with a bold lip, like Emmy Rossum who looked so gorgeous [in Ralph Lauren Collection] with a more vampy look.”

Scroll through to see how more A-listers including Constance Wu, Freida Pinto and Malin Åkerman wear this universally flattering shade below.