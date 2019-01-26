Winter white! Dramatic dresses and sleek jumpsuits in a snowy hue are a clear celeb favorite. A faux pas no more: A-listers are rocking the pearly neutral shade way past Labor Day.

Our favorite ivory looks include Emily Blunt in a chiffon Yanina Couture design with dramatic oversize sleeves and Jessica Biel in a Ralph & Russo Couture silk strapless style embellished with hand-cut organza scallops.

Scroll through to see how more rule-breaking stars like Dakota Johnson and Lupita Nyong’o are wearing white now.