Red Carpet

Hollywood’s Hottest Hue Is White! See Ten Top Celeb Snow-Covered Red Carpet Looks

By
Jenna Dewan, Jessica Biel, and Jennifer Lopez red carpet white
Jenna Dewan, Jessica Biel, and Jennifer Lopez  Getty Images
10

Winter white! Dramatic dresses and sleek jumpsuits in a snowy hue are a clear celeb favorite. A faux pas no more: A-listers are rocking the pearly neutral shade way past Labor Day.

Our favorite ivory looks include Emily Blunt in a chiffon Yanina Couture design with dramatic oversize sleeves and Jessica Biel in a Ralph & Russo Couture silk strapless style embellished with hand-cut organza scallops.

Scroll through to see how more rule-breaking stars like Dakota Johnson and Lupita Nyong’o are wearing white now.