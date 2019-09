Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest Kardashian sis posted an LED light treatment photo to her Instagram in March 2016, using aesthetician Shani Darden’s $2,000 at-home device, which wasn’t yet available to the public. “The [red] light helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and boost collagen in the skin,” Darden told Us at the time. “It also has blue light, which kills acne bacteria.”