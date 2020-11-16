Sarah Hyland

On November 13, the Modern Family star showed off her fresh fiery copper color courtesy of celeb colorist Nikki Lee. “Sarah has a big birthday coming up and wanted to feel hot for it,” the pro tells Us. “What better way to feel hot than a fiery red copper?!” To get this color, she started with a rich base before going in and adding thick highlights throughout to give it a bit of depth and glossing it. “Because of the highlights the light reflects beautifully off the color,” Lee explains before noting, “this color is perfect for her olive skin tone.”