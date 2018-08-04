Some celebrities make their own rules when it comes to style — and footwear is no different! No matter the weather or occasion, stars like Mindy Kaling and Hailey Baldwin sometimes choose comfort over fashion by wearing fuzzy slippers when they step out. Hey, it certainly takes comfort to a whole new level. But one does have to wonder about just how effective this strategy would be on uneven sidewalks, in the rain or, really, walking on anything other than a flat, relatively clean surface.

But stars aren’t exactly known for practicality when it comes to fashion, and we love them for it! Scroll through to see how stars are making house shoes trendy.