You may know Max Mara for its famous teddy bear coat, the oversized plush design (owned by dozens of A-listers) has been a celebrity favorite since 2013. But the Italian brand is also a fan favorite on the red carpet, loved for its sharp suiting and modern ensembles in luxe fabrics.

“Max Mara is about lasting values, good design and style that outlives fashion,” Creative Director Ian Griffiths tells Us. The brand, he adds, “Celebrates women’s success and provides them with the clothes they need to take on the world, and win.”

While Griffiths says there have been many memorable celeb moments, there was one in particular that taught him a lasting lesson about how clothes can communicate empowerment. “At the opening ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympics, Sophia Loren, Susan Sarandon, Isabel Allende and five other groundbreaking women marched into the arena carrying the Olympic flag and wearing identical white Max Mara wrap coats. Among them was Wangari Maathai, the first African woman to win the Nobel Prize; and Somaly Mam, the Cambodian anti-trafficking advocate. The moment was especially powerful because we had no idea it was going to happen,” Griffiths reveals.

For Hollywood, Max Mara is always a solid choice. “I think celebrities wear Max Mara because it’s a way of dressing that shows off your best self,” Griffiths says. “Our clothes are empowering, but never overpowering. That’s a house rule.” He reveals the secret to a great red carpet outfit is to never look like you tried too hard: “You have to feel completely at ease in what you’re wearing.”

Scroll through to see how Ciara, Bella Hadid, Olivia Wilde and more rock the marvelous Max Mara.