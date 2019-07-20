Yulia Yanina crafts romantic, ultrafeminine gowns fashioned from luxe fabrics, and Hollywood’s A-list can’t get enough. Based in Moscow, the family-run fashion house churns out couture creations featuring intricate embroideries and sophisticated, glam silhouettes with a slight edge.

Yanina tells Us her current collection was inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood and its lead actresses, “They are stunning and bright, with perfect style. The first part of collection is black and white, it’s strict, very chic and very Parisian; while the second part is truly romantic and full of color, as is the soul of a woman who dreams of love and real happiness.”

While Yanina says her designs are perfect for the red carpet, they aren’t just for celebs: “I would love every woman to touch and feel this world of glamour and fairy tales. It’s not necessary to be an actress in order to feel like the main character. You can just play a beautiful life, wearing a beautiful dress!”

Some of her memorable red carpet moments include Emma Roberts’ sequin and pearl-adorned frock, which she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. “At first sight it looks a little provocative, but still magical. The fabric looked like it was woven from sparks and tiny stars,” the designer says. “I’m also in love with Emily Blunt‘s look at the Mary Poppins movie premiere. It was a very important moment for Emily, and I think we did a great job. She looked like a fairy tale; innocent and ethereal like a beautiful cloud.”

Another favorite: Joey King’s embroidered tulle look, which Yanina says is based off a love story between poet Alexander Pushkin and Natalia Goncharova. “You can see lines from his poem on the dress,” she reveals.

Scroll through to see how more stars including Kate Beckinsale and Rita Ora rock Yanina Couture’s standout styles.