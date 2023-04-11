The braless wonder! Chrissy Teigen rocked a Seinfeld-inspired outfit for date night with husband John Legend.

“Sue Ellen Mischke takes Italy,” Teigen, 37, captioned a Monday, April 10, Instagram carousel that showed her rocking a black lace bra with an oversized blazer. As fans of Seinfeld recall, Sue — portrayed by Brenda Strong — is the nemesis of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Elaine Marie Benes.

During episode 12 of season 7, which premiered in 1996, Elaine refers to Sue as the “braless wonder” due to the lack of brassieres in her wardrobe. Elaine became so infuriated with Sue that she decided to buy her a bra. Later in the episode, Sue surprised Elaine by wearing the white lace piece out with just a blazer. “It’s not a top!” Elaine barked at Sue, who quipped back: “I know.” From that moment on, fashionistas everywhere have sported the unexpected pairing.

Teigen teamed her bra and blazer combo with a sequin mini skirt that was completed with a sheer overlay. She completed the getup with metallic sandal heels and a messy but chic updo. For glam, the Cravings author sported a winged liner, sharp brows, rosy cheeks and a matte lip. Legend, 44, for his part, matched his wife in a black double-breasted wrap coat atop a polka dot button-up shirt. He finalized the ensemble with tailored trousers and glossy black Oxford dress shoes. The “Ordinary People” crooner gushed over Teigen in the comments section of her post, writing “I love a date night.”

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in September 2014, have been vacationing in Venice with their kids, Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and baby Esti — who was born in January.

“John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids,” Teigen captioned a Saturday, April 8, social media post that showed the family of five walking around the floating city. “It was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and John fondly remembers my single faux Urban Outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night. We took the water but everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve [sic] who never would have thought we’re be back with babies of our own! Well, John probably knew.”

The following day, the Chrissy’s Court star shared snaps from Easter. “Happy Easter from us and our 🐣a-dees!” Teigen wrote alongside the social media post, which saw the former model and her brood flashing wide smiles in pastel ensembles.