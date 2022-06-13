Christina Aguilera is heating up the summer! The pop star hit the stage for L.A. Pride‘s music festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park, wearing an array of racy outfits.

On Saturday, June 11, Aguilera, 41, wowed fans as the event’s headliner, sizzling on the stage in a red ensemble, which included leather chaps and a figure-hugging corset. The singer accessorized with red sunglasses and a glossy trench coat as she belted out her 2002 hit “Dirrty.”

The Grammy Award-winner kept fans on their toes, changing into an icy blue look for a duet with Paris Hilton. Aguilera rocked a sexy mini dress teamed with a cropped fur coat and white knee-high boots. Hilton, 41, looked sparkly in a sequin ensemble. The famous heiress, who served as DJ for the celebration, later took the microphone to sing her beloved song “Stars Are Blind.”

In addition to Hilton, Aguilera brought out Kim Petras and Mya. To perform “XXX,” Aguilera returned to the stage in a green Hulk costume paired with an NSFW accessory. She later changed into a feather and jewel-adorned yellow look to sing “Lady Marmalade” with Mya — a song the women dropped with Pink and Lil Kim in 2001.

Of course, Aguilera didn’t stop there. For a different set, the Billboard Music Award-winner rocked a sequin, rainbow leotard teamed with sheer gloves and a cape. Throughout the night, the star wore her hair in a high textured ponytail.

Aguilera’s wardrobe wasn’t the only statement of the night. During her show, the songstress expressed her love for the LGBTQ+ community. “Thank you for your love and support over the last 20 years. You’re my family. I’m so happy to always give a voice or try to [give one to] anyone that feels like they’re suppressed or outcast,” the star told the audience, per Rolling Stone. “That’s what I’ve always tried to bring [with my music] I’m so proud to call you my family … you are a part of me and I’m so happy to bring this to you … we wanted to give you such a great time tonight.”

Aguilera has long been an ally. In 2019, the Human Rights Campaign gave the singer the Equality Award for LGBTQ Advocacy. “Christina Aguilera is a living legend and a true LGBTQ icon who consistently uses her global superstar platform to share a message of hope and inspiration to those who have been marginalized simply because of who they are,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement at the time.

L.A. Pride in the Park also included performances by Syd, Chika and Michaela Jae.

