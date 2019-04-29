Pop culture and fashion unite! Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin), Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kate Hudson, Busy Philipps, Luka Sabbat, Tracee Ellis Ross, Alessandra Ambrosio and Ashton Kutcher have proven themselves to be trendsetters across multiple platforms, but one thing they all have in common is their love of streetwear and accessory brand Cloney. Designer and founder Duke Christian George III is the man behind it all and through his original designs, the line has generated a few iconic viral moments.



Some examples: Grande rocked Cloney’s Benji hoodie when she stepped out with her now ex-fiancé Pete Davidson in NYC while enjoying a lollipop. The photo turned into a famous meme and fans began copying her look for everything from Halloween costumes to their everyday outfits. Months later, Baldwin shared a selfie in a customized ‘Bieber’ TopGun hat after her husband took to social media to defend their marriage. In turn, followers viewed it as a sign of the model’s support for the 25-year-old singer and his sentiment. Bottom line, it’s safe to say that George III’s designs make statements.

How he does it? By creating clothing that tells a story. George III started as a professional dancer for Britney Spears, Queen Latifah and Diddy, went on to work under Kanye West’s stylist Charlene Roxborough and has even acted alongside Johnny Depp and Erika Christensen. He uses his experiences and gets inspiration from what’s hot right now to make gear influenced by music, movies, television, sports, high-end designers, food and more.

“I feel like I create conversation pieces that are all from different parts and times of my life and that’s the reason that my designs relate to so many different age ranges and people,” he explains. “I kind of let my designs take a life of their own and see who will respond to that.”

