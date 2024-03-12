Colman Domingo is not just a talented actor; he is also one of the most stylish men in Hollywood.

The Rustin star always manages to look sharp and still keeps fashion fans on their toes by embracing bold colors, unique accessories and out-of-the-box silhouettes.

At the 96th annual Academy Awards in March 2024, Domingo pulled out all the stops in a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble. The classic suit featured plenty of quirky details that rendered it unique, such as crystal floral buttons and flared trousers. The cherry on top was the pair of black gold-tipped cowboy boots that poked out from beneath Domingo’s pants.

Later that night, he changed into an oversized Balmain coat from the brand’s fall/winter 2024 collection. The coat was covered in crystals that formed the image of a woman’s face.

In January 2024, Domingo showed off his love of color when he attended the Critics Choice Awards in a bright mustard yellow suit and gold textured coat. He paired the bold ensemble with pointed gold boots and a pale blue button down shirt.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more.