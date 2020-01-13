Bling alert! Stars hit the red carpet at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 12, and, as expected, they brought their fashion A-game. In addition to rocking fabulous dresses and sophisticated pantsuits, celebs experimented with statement-making jewels that on their own nearly stole the show.

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

Some of this year’s best jewelry included stacked bracelets, long diamond necklaces, eye-catching earrings and bold pinky rings. Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o and Jennifer Lopez were responsible for a handful of this year’s best bling moments.

One of this year’s biggest jewelry trends was the ear cuff. Celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Kristen Bell and Anne Hathaway embraced the style — each in their own unique way. For example, Hathaway’s wrapped around her ear from behind like a snake, while Bell’s cuff featured a long diamond drop design.

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Keep scrolling for an up-close look at Us Weekly’s top ten jewelry picks from the 2020 Critics’ Choice red carpet!