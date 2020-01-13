Saoirse Ronan is a red carpet pro with a knack for looking sophisticated and sexy all at once. For the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, held on Sunday, January 12, the Little Women actress stunned in a romantic, sheer Erdem gown, paired with an elegant low ponytail and red-toned makeup.

Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel was responsible for the actress’s hairstyle, which featured a side part and a delicate piece of hair to frame the star’s face. Even better, Abergel shared a few candid snaps of the Irish star getting ready for the big night. The hairstyle was inspired by Ronan’s breathtaking gown.“The dress was beautiful, flowy and hand-embroidered with incredible craftsmanship,” explained Abergel. “I wanted to keep the hair soft and romantic with clean lines.”

Celebrity makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua aligned with Abergel’s goals for the look. She created the actress’s subtle, yet glamorous red-toned makeup look using Chanel products.

In an Instagram post about the look, Bua wrote, “Inspired by the hand-embroidered Erdem red and white floral pattern romantic dress, we wanted to create a fun shimmery eye to compliment the red tones and we popped the lips with a bright classic red which balanced with the hair Adir kept minimal with a soft wave. Unexpected lemon yellow nails!”

L.A.-based nail artist Queenie Nguyen painted the star’s nails that bright shade of yellow that perfectly contrasted with her gown.

