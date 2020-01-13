Great minds think alike! For the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, held on Sunday, January 12, several stars arrived at the red carpet wearing an unexpected summery hue: tangerine.

Even though celebs and their stylists decided on similar shades of orange, the way each star crushed it was unique.

The two that looked the most similar were Alison Brie and Laura Dern’s dresses. Brie donned a Brandon Maxwell number with a square-cut neckline, while Dern went with a halter-style Emilia Wickstead gown.

Rachel Brosnahan’s Carolina Herrera dared to be a little different. The bright colored V-neck was adorned with a bow detail in the middle, as well as dazzling jewel appliques.

Olivia Wilde rocked the orange dress trend, too. Her Valentino gown was the tiniest bit darker than her fellow carpet-walkers. She paired the pleated, plunging V-neck gown with sparkly Jimmy Choo sandals and a statement-making ear cuff.

There were also those who took a more subtle approach to tangerine. For example, Glow’s Betty Gilpin wore a pink and orange wrap dress with an ombré design. The sheer pink fabric flowed into an orange shade towards the gown’s hemline.

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebrities that wore tangerine to the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards — and consider it as fashion inspiration for your next big night out!