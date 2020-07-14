Slay! Damian Hurley, Irina Shayk and more big-name celebs star in Pat McGrath’s new beauty campaign, shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Steven Meisel.

The new campaign is centered around the legendary makeup artist’s new Dark Star Mascara ($30). The beauty expert’s “McGrath muses” (a diverse array of popular beauty legends) were photographed wearing the new formula for the photo shoot.

As stunning as all of the photos are, we’re particularly obsessed with the photo featuring Elizabeth Hurley’s son and the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. The 18-year-old unveiled the new campaign on his Instagram feed on Monday, July 13. “The breathtaking @IrinaShayk and I for my favorite Aunty @PatMcGrathReal,” he captioned the post.

In the pic, the models pose with their faces just inches apart. Shayk looks fierce and sexy with teal eyeshadow and bold cat-eye liner. Damian embraced a no-makeup-makeup look in the shot, which beautifully accentuated his light blue eyes, voluminous lashes and flawless skin.

The Bedazzled star re-shared the photo of her son and the Russian model on her own Instagram feed. She captioned the post, “Proud Mama had to post this ravishing shot of my son @damianhurley1 with the gorgeous @irinashayk for the new @patmcgrathreal campaign shot by Steven Meisel.”

Naomi Campbell is another one of the well-known faces in the campaign. The supermodel became the first global face of the brand last May after working with the famous makeup artist for over two decades.

Finally, we can’t talk about the campaign without talking about the brand’s latest innovation! The new launch is perfect for those who crave voluminous, long lashes without clumping. And in typical Pat McGrath form, you can’t compete with the mascara’s luxe packaging.

Keep scrolling to see these stars and more killing it in Pat McGrath’s new campaign!

