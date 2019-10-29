While Kevin Jonas is performing on the Happiness Begins tour with the rest of the Jonas Brothers, his wife Danielle Jonas is keeping busy! The 33-year-old just launched the New Beginnings collection as part of her eponymous jewelry line.

Celebrities Are Loving Tribute Jewelry: See Stars Showing Love Through Their Accessories

“I’m so happy to finally share a new collection I’ve been working on called New Beginnings,” Jonas wrote in an Instagram caption announcing the collection on Monday, October 28. “This collection is inspired by all the beautiful milestones in our lives, and I wanted to create keepsakes that honor them! Check it out at daniellejonas.com, hope you all love it.”

The collection is made up of 14 pieces, all of which incorporate the opal, a gemstone that’s associated with love and passion, loyalty and faith. The new collection celebrates Jonas’ passion for “design, motherhood and devoting herself to family” — as well as all of the special new beginnings that arise from them.

Helen Mirren, 74, Wears $250,000 Worth of Jewelry on ‘Catherine the Great’ Red Carpet

“For this collection, I wanted to keep it simple, but beautiful,” said the jewelry designer in a press release announcing the newness. “Whether it’s a new school, job or occasion, I wanted to create a keepsake to honor our new beginnings.”

“I love jewelry, but I love dainty stuff. I’m into very simple, pretty jewelry,” the mom of two shared in an interview with Us around the time of her jewelry brand launch in December 2018. She told Us that she was looking for jewelry with her children’s birthstones, but she couldn’t find what she wanted. “I felt like their birthstones didn’t really look good together and I was like, ‘Well, maybe this is my opportunity to create something and figure out something nice to go together.”

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sister Alana Hadid Poses Naked as New Face of Colette Fine Jewelry

Prices for the New Beginnings collection are affordable, ranging from $40-$70. Keep scrolling for a look at five pieces perfect for gifting to yourself or a loved one.