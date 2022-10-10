Trend alert! Some of Hollywood’s biggest names have said goodbye to their eyebrows, shaving off the facial hair with no regrets.

Doja Cat unveiled her browless era in August 2022 when she shaved her head via Instagram Live. In the video, the “Say So” singer explained that she “never liked having hair” and that she felt more liberated without it. “I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing,” Doja admitted at the time. The singer has since had fun experimenting with her new look, covering her brows with eye-catching makeup and animated designs.

During Paris Fashion Week in October 2022, Doja donned lightning bolt–like streaks across her lids that extended past the area where her brows once were for the Vivienne Westwood preview. Days later at the Givenchy show, the Grammy winner unveiled metallic studs above her eyes.

Amelia Gray Hamlin is also a member of the no-brow club. In October 2022, the supermodel shed her eyebrows for a shoot with Interview Magazine. The publication documented the process in a video shared via TikTok, which showed someone ridding her of the strands with the use of a razor blade.

“Wow!” the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin said in the clip. “That was a big one. I felt them go … I’ve been wanting to shave them.”

Prior to shaving them off, Amelia rocked bleached brows — and she didn’t hold back when critics shamed her for it.

“[To] every single person that slides into my [direct messages] telling me they hate my eyebrows and that [you want to] unfollow me [because] of them… thank god they’re my eyebrows and not [yours and please] unfollow me if you don’t get it,” Amelia said in June 2022.

Jodie Turner-Smith also recorded her dramatic transformation. “Bye bye brows,” the Anne Boleyn star captioned a March 2022 Instagram Story. In the short video, a woman dressed in medical scrubs was seen using a Gillette disposable blade to remove every little, last hair on her face. It was not immediately clear if the After Yang star ditched her brows for a movie role.

