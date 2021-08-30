Fashion overload! The Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show, which took place in Venice, Italy, served up style like no other. With glitzy numbers on the catwalk and a star-studded, well-dressed audience to boot, the event was over-the-top in the best way possible.

For the show, which took place on Sunday, August 29, celebrities from far and wide hopped on planes to experience the event. While they got all dolled up in the comfort of their hotel rooms — with full-blow glam squads at the ready — they were later escorted to boats, which brought them to Piazza San Marco, aka St. Mark’s Square.

There, the brand had a set up of small tables that gave guests a fabulous view to a super-stylish, carnival style experience. Sure, there were stunning gowns, glitzy minis and couture numbers galore, but there were also mimes, acrobats and a fabulous performance by none other than Jennifer Hudson.

As for the fashion of it all? The designers opted to choose a younger lineup of models. According to Vogue, Dolce and Gabbana said before the show this was intentional, “because everyone thinks couture is for the old, but that’s not how it has to be.”

Among those to strut down the catwalk included Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs’ daughters, Chance, Jessie James and D’Lila.

The audience was equally filled with celebrities, with everyone from Lady Kitty Spencer to Zoe Saldana showing up for the event. And their outfits were just as glam as the ones on the runway.

Doja Cat for example hit the scene in an uber-voluminous grey-blue number which featured a bustier and intricate floral appliqué. Saweetie, for her part, rocked a metallic silver dress complete with a beret, glitzy bow and gloves. Normani brought the drama, wearing a sculptural hair design and a tulle gown.

Members of the Kardashian crew showed up as well, as Kris Jenner, Cory Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended the show.

To no one’s surprise, the 42-year-old Poosh founder and the 45-year-old drummer packed on the PDA during the event. Jenner, 65, even took to Instagram to show that Kardashian, who was first linked to Barker January, watched the show sitting on her beau’s lap.

As for their fashion? The reality star opted for a super sexy sheer number. The dress featured a lacy black bustier, but was entirely see-through, giving full view of her thong. Barker, for his part, wore a double-breasted black suit, silver chains and black sunglasses.

To see all the fabulous fashion from the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show, keep scrolling!