As we continue to count down the days, weeks and months to the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday, November 3 (mark your calendars!), it’s important to study up on the candidates. That means the issues and topics they care about, their career accomplishments and — for fun and possibly to inform our own office fashion choices — their individual style.

We’re big supporters of strong females rocking business-forward outfits like blazers and powerful pantsuits, but what also captivates Us is when said women stick to a signature look that makes them feel their most confident. For the five female candidates racing towards the 59th U.S. presidential election, that means a variety of different things like pearls, blazers and colorful ‘fits.

Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announced that she was running for president on January 11, 2019, and since then, she’s made the white pantsuit her go-to look, most recently donning the ensemble for the Democratic Presidential Primary Debate on November 20. The color, which is known to represent the women’s suffrage movement, has also been worn by politicians like Hilary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And we have to hand it to Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren for keeping her wardrobe choices consistent. She frequently wears a black top and pants underneath a colorful cardigan or blazer. Sometimes, she reaches for a red, white or blue-colored topper — our guess is that those hues are reserved for when she’s feeling extra patriotic.

From Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar’s fabulous monochrome ensembles to California senator Kamala Harris’s matching accessories, keep scrolling to get a taste of our five female presidential candidates’ style!