Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

By
2021 Golden Globe Awards
 Courtesy of Rosamund Pike
32
6 / 32
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Rosamund Pike

In a red tulle Molly Goddard ankle length gown, which was paired with Alexander McQueen Wander Boots. 

Back to top