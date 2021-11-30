Out on the town! On Monday, November 29, celebs gathered at Cipriani Wall Street for the Gotham Awards, which honor the best independent films and talent of the year. With breakout productions like The Lost Daughter, Squid Games and CODA up for nominations, there was no shortage of stars in attendance.

While the emphasis for the evening was on the outstanding talent, there was also, of course, a fair share of fabulous fashion. After all, with such a stylish crew at the event, there was bound to be a handful of obsession-worthy looks.

Kristen Stewart was hands-down one of the best dressed of the evening. The star, who was honored for her role in Spencer, has been making the most of her press tour, rocking one fabulous Chanel ensemble after the other.

For this go round however, she switched things up a bit. Rather than a tweed look or funky set from the fashion house, she opted for a hot pink column gown by August Getty Atelier.

The star, who was styled by Tara Swennen, paired the dress with Tamara Mellon shoes. She also assembled a stellar glam squad for the evening, including her go-to hairstylist Adir Abergel. He used a lineup of Virtue Labs product to give the actress an edgy top knot.

While Stewart opted for a bright pop of color, Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was another style standout from the evening, decided to bring all the glitz and glam.

The actress won big, taking home the best feature award for her film The Lost Daughter, which she both wrote and directed. She additionally won the award for breakthrough director and best screenplay.

For her walk down the red carpet, Gyllenhaal glimmered in a stunning Rodarte gown from the brands 2021 ready-to-wear collection. The sequins certainly packed a punch, but she decided to up the ante on her sparkle even more. She accessorized the look with Anita Ko and Grace Lee jewels.

Another must-mention goes to Hoyeon Jung. Not only did Squid Games win it’s first big award since blowing up on Netflix, but the Louis Vuitton ambassador showed just how well she can rock the brand. She wore an armor-inspired vest and sleek black dress for the event.

To see all these looks and more of the fabulous fashion from the 2021 Gotham Awards, keep scrolling. Because from Julianne Moore’s Saint Laurent suit to Dakota Johnson’s Schiaparelli dress, we’re rounding up the best looks from the evening, ahead!