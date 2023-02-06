Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney Make Rare Appearance at Grammys After Drama

Putting on a united front. Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney made a rare appearance at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, February 5, after calling off their divorce.

The couple made a statement on the red carpet in all-black ensembles and sunglasses. Branch, 39, rocked a simple gown with a jacket over it while Carney, 42, opted for jeans, a black shirt and a leather jacket. The musician also posed for photos with his Black Keys band member, Dan Auerbach.

Branch and Carney’s big night out marked their first red carpet appearance since they made headlines for their tumultuous split. In August 2022, the “Everywhere” singer, who shares son Rhys, 4, and daughter Willa Jaquet, 12 months, with her husband was arrested for domestic assault. She was subsequently released and the case was dismissed.

“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness,” Branch told Us Weekly in a statement shortly after the news broke.

That same day, the Arizona native announced that she and Carney were calling it quits after three years of marriage. In a since-deleted tweet, Branch accused the Ohio native of infidelity. After filing for divorce, Branch ultimately submitted documents to temporarily pause the legal process.

Branch later broke her silence about the pair’s public ups and downs. “I don’t condone violence. I slapped my husband, not the finest moment of my life,” she said on the Tamron Hall Show one month later. “My husband and I have started therapy recently and I wish that we had started it six months ago. It’s made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time.”

At the time, the “Breathe” musician referred to her arrest as “the worst night” of her life. “Sleep, stress, life stress, marriage stress, work stress,” she said, referring to what led to the altercation. “We’d been out at a birthday party that night, I’d had a few drinks. … I didn’t have time to think about, really, what I was doing.”

Branch noted that she still had hope for her marriage, saying, “How we were going was unsustainable, so, maybe this will give us the tools to have a stronger marriage than we’ve ever had. We’re rolling up our sleeves and doing the work.”

