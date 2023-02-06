Pushing fashion boundaries! Shania Twain slayed the 2023 Grammys red carpet in a daring look.

The “Party for Two” singer, 57, arrived at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5, in head-to-toe polka dots. Twain’s Harris Reed ensemble featured a white blazer that was covered in sequin circles. She teamed the look with coordinating pants that were equipped with a wide hem. To spice it up even more, the “From This Moment On” artist added an oversized hat. Underneath the jacket, the Canada native wore a cropped black corset top. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and hoops by Messika.

For glam, the “I’m Gonna Getcha Good” singer donned dramatic lashes, coral eyeshadow, ruby lips and bold liner. To complete the ensemble, Twain surprised fans with a major hair transformation: an electric red wig.

The hitmaker told red carpet host Bobby Bones that because her getup was black and white, she “needed to add a little bit of a splash of color” with the scarlet crown.

When it comes to experimenting with different hair colors, Twain is not one to shy away.

Three days prior to music’s biggest night, the “Waking Up Dreaming” artist debuted blonde tresses on the February 2 episode of the Late Late Show with James Corden. Her platinum locks were parted down the middle and styled in an awe-worthy blow out. She styled her icy strands with a vibrant orange top and maxi skirt. Twain added edge to the garb with a leather jacket and pointed-toe pumps. The blonde ‘do comes after she attended the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in December with pastel pink locks.

Twain dazzled Us in another fabulous fit at the 2020 Grammys. She rocked a black getup by Rodarte. The garb featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and romper with a sheer skirt and sleeves. She looked fierce with her dirty blonde locks twisted into a half up style and diamond necklace. The “Any Man of Mine” singer added long lashes and pink glittery eyeshadow to the ensemble.

The Grammys will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah for his third year in a row. Stars including Luke Combs, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Sam Smith and more are expected to perform.

The awards will air from 8-11:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount.