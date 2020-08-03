Gwyneth Paltrow enlisted her mom Blythe Danner and daughter Apple Martin to help promote her latest Goop launch and we’re obsessed. After all, who doesn’t love seeing three generations of strong women?!

On Sunday, August 2, Goop dropped two new products: Goopgenes All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream and Eye Cream.

With a focus on epigenetics, Goop created a skincare line that addresses all kinds of reasons for an aging complexion, from environmental to lifestyle. “Your skin does change as you age,” Paltrow exclusively tells Us. “What we’re learning is that epigenetics — how your lifestyle interacts with your genetics — has a lot to do with those changes. Exercise, sun exposure, diet, smart supplementation, sleep, and all sorts of other factors play a role; the idea behind the cream is to optimize as much as we can.”

The Face Cream works to provide hydration while also boosting skin’s radiance and elastic. The Eye Cream tackles common issues surrounding the skin around the eye, such as crow’s feet, puffiness and dark circles.

To promote these launches, the 47-year-old founder shot an at-home video in which she discusses aging with her 77-year-old mom. As if that weren’t enough, the whole thing was filmed by her 16-year-old daughter.

In the 4-minute promo video, the two matriarchs discuss aging and their beauty routines while playing around with the new goodies. “Aging is hard. It’s definitely a process,” Paltrow says. “And I think when you see your face start to change you don’t feel your most beautiful externally but the irony is that it’s that time in your life when you actually really like yourself and love yourself. So you sort of internally feel really beautiful.”

At one point, Danner explains that she over lines her lips “like Lucille Ball.” However, the youngest generation on set, Apple, points out that her grandma “started the Kylie Jenner lip challenge.”

Keep scrolling to take a behind-the-scenes look at the video.

