OMG! Toni Braxton revealed she uses a vibrator as part of her skincare routine.

During a beauty tutorial for Vogue, the 52-year-old songstress shared her go-to skincare products, including one tool that she calls a “face tingler,” but is in fact an actual vibrator.

“This thing right here, okay, it is…I’m gonna be honest, it is a vibrator. It is, it is a vibrator, but I call it a face tingler, it just tingles the muscles in my face to get them activated and working,” she said. “I haven’t used it on anything else other than my face, okay, just FYI.”

She further explained how it works as she rubbed the top end around the contours of her face, like her cheekbones and eyes. “This has got the little ball here, which is perfect. Sometimes I put it in the freezer…this is really cold, I just kinda rub it, and it just activates all those muscles, get ‘em together. We are working today. We are gonna be cute today.”

Hey, whatever works, right?!

Though the most interesting, this wasn’t the only key part of her routine to achieve a glowing, youthful complexion. In fact, she said her absolute favorite product of all is the Lancer Skincare Intensive Night Treatment.

“Everyone always asks, What do I use, what’s my moisturizer? It is Dr. Lancer, my favorite, favorite product,” she said. “Put it on my face and my neck and it just soothes all those lines, you know?”

However, when it comes to face wash, the “He Wasn’t Man Enough” singer likes to keep things pretty basic, explaining that she likes to be able to shop for it at her local drugstore. So she opts for Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser. “It’s really great, it works for me.”

