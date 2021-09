The Sunglasses Email

During a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim told her sister Kourtney and Jonathan Cheban that her husband convinced her to ditch oversized sunnies. ““[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,'” she said. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses.”