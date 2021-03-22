The Charmed Life

All ‘90s trends seem to be making a resurgence (even low rise jeans!). That includes charm jewelry. Whether you’re looking to rock a few different designs on a bracelet chain or want one simple stand-alone charm on a necklace, the style is officially back. It was even seen at a few fashion week shows, including MM6 Maison Margiela and Dior.

Get the look with this single stone necklace from Lele Sadoughi, which features a simple black heart on a gold plated brass chain.