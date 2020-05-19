Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa! See the Star's Most Buzzed About Hair Moments

Birthday Shenanigans

The pop star posted a TikTok video on May 18, set to “Wipe It Down” by BMW Kenny. In the beginning of the clip, she’s dressed in a colorful ensemble with hair in a high ponytail and bow. But after cleaning the mirror with a rag, she’s filmed looking cool in a black Gucci T-shirt with her hair down. She captioned the post, “IT’S MY BIRTHDAY TOMORROW.”

The star exclusively told Us Weekly about her plans for her 17th birthday. “I scheduled a backyard performance to be shooting on that day,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘Well, whatever, you know what, it’ll be fun. I get to be with the people that I love.'”

“You know, we’re just going to have a fun day at home. Obviously, we can’t go anywhere,” she added, acknowledging the COVID-19 pandemic.