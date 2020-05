“Can’t Take the Pressure of It”

On May 26, the YouTube sensation posted a video set to an audio clip from America’s Next Top Model. Wearing a Gucci T-shirt and her hair down in loose curls, Siwa mouthed the words to a former contestant’s iconic exit: “I don’t know. I just don’t think this is great for me. I don’t want to do it. I want to go home. I can’t take the pressure of it.”

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Me when the internet blows up because i put my hair down…. LOL.”