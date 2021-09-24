Cute and casual! Since Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber first stepped out together September 2020, they’ve been serving up some seriously amazing street style.

Because whether they’re hitting the gym or stepping out for a cup of coffee, the couple has made it clear that they have their hands on the pulse of Gen Z fashion.

From Elordi’s chinos and bomber jackets to Gerber’s dusters and skimpy cardigans, the duo proves time and again that laidback fashion can still look insanely chic.

But their calm, cool and collected vibe didn’t just poof into existence — it’s taken a little sprucing up since they first hooked up. When the duo first started dating, Gerber made it clear that she wasn’t going to stand for her beau’s mullet.

“My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off,” Elordi said in an August interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “She took me to the bathroom, she got scissors out and she cut if off. She said, ‘You’re cute, but not like …”

Thankfully, once the whole hair situation was taken care of, the couple was able to take their relationship — and their couple style — to the next level. They even went Instagram official in November 2020.

While a source told Us in April that the couples isn’t “rushing into anything serious like an engagement,” they did take their relationship to the next level in September when they stepped out hand-in-hand for a Met Gala afterparty.

And of course, the fashion deserves a moment of silence — especially since the whole dolled up essence of it all was quite the departure for the duo.

For Justin Bieber’s soiree, Gerber wore a lacy mini dress and strappy sandals that made her look chic as can be. Elordi, for his part, rocked a white tank top, black button-down, blue jeans and brown loafers.

While you may say that the The Kissing Booth actor was still dressed pretty casual, it’s actually a step up for him. In a March interview with W Magazine, he explained that he leans towards “comfortable” clothing and his go-to look is always going to be “jeans, hoodie, cap.”

To see Elordi rocking that look and a whole lot more alongside Gerber, keep scrolling, because Us Weekly’s Stylish is sharing the pair’s best fashion to date, below.