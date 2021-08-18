The things people do for love. Jacob Elordi‘s romance with Kaia Gerber is going strong, but she told him early on that he had to ditch his haircut.

The Kissing Booth 3 star, 24, recalled their romantic beginnings when he visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, August 17. Guest host Julie Bowen — who Elordi admitted he used to have a crush on — brought out a picture of the actor with a mullet.

“My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off,” he said, referring to Gerber, 19. “She took me to the bathroom, she got scissors out and she cut it off. She said, ‘You’re cute, but not like…”

Bowen, 51, laughed, “You’re cute, but not that cute?”

Elordi confirmed that’s essentially what his girlfriend said — and it seems sacrificing the hair was worth it.

The model and the Euphoria star were first linked in September 2020 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. They later went Instagram official when they showed off their couples Halloween costume (as Elvis and Priscilla Presley).

He has even earned the approval of her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. He went on vacation with them later that month. “Kaia is having a lot of fun with Jacob,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October. “Her family thinks he is a stand-up guy and a breath of fresh air.”

The Calvin Klein model spoke out about her and Elordi’s relationship for the first time in May. She told Vogue that her Aussie boyfriend is “someone I trust.”

She added at the time, “Having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.”

Don’t expect her to show off a diamond ring any time soon, though. An insider told Us in April that the duo are “not rushing into anything serious like an engagement.”

The source added, “They’re young and want to experience life together. They’re lovers and also best friends. They’re always together when they don’t have work commitments.”

Elordi was previously linked to his Kissing Booth costar Joey King before dating his Euphoria leading lady Zendaya. Both his exes have moved on to relationships with producer Steven Piet and Spider-Man star Tom Holland, respectively.