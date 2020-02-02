For the fourth year in a row, Kate Middleton and Prince William walked the BAFTAs red carpet and they looked as elegant and incredible as ever.

On Sunday, February 2, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the 73rd annual British Academy Film Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall in celebration of the duke’s 10th anniversary since becoming president of the affair. They weren’t the only big names to grace the carpet; Zoe Kravitz, Emilia Clarke and Charlize Theron were also there, but no luminaries stole the spotlight quite like the future king and queen of England.

For this year’s occasion, Prince William stuck to his usual black and white tuxedo looking sharp in the perfectly tailored suit. As for the duchess, she stunned in a white short-sleeve chiffon gown from one of her favorite designers, Alexander McQueen. The empire-waist dress featured gold embellishments throughout and a matching trim along the neckline and the hem of the sleeves. If it looks familiar, that’s because it was actually first worn by the royal back in 2012 during a trip to Malaysia. This rewear was in line with the event’s unofficial dress code.

A spokesperson told Harper’s Bazaar a couple of weeks ago that attendees were asked to consider wearing sustainable looks, whether that be an outfit they’ve already worn — like Duchess Kate’s — or something from an eco-friendly brand like Reformation and Stella McCartney.

Middleton accessorized the beautiful number with a a sequin clutch, sparkly heels, a white drop necklace and matching dangly earrings. In fact, her jewels were on full display thanks to her intricate knotted chignon hairstyle.

Keep scrolling to get a closer look at Duchess Kate and Prince Williams look at the 2020 BAFTAs.