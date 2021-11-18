Duchess Kate Ditches Signature Bouncy Blowout for Something Entirely New

Duchess Kate is no stranger to a bouncy blowout! In fact, it’s become her signature over the years. It’s rare for the 39-year-old to venture out of her comfort zone and try something new, but she just did — and fans can’t get enough of the newly debuted, über-curly style.

The royal stepped out in the look at the Royal Variety Performance in London on Thursday, November 18. And instead of her go-to loose waves, she chose to rock a voluminous look with loads of texture. The mom of three’s strands were parted off-center and her locks were defined, perfectly set and beautifully bouncy. In the beauty department, she decided to layer on the blush.

The Hold Still author’s hair wasn’t the only part of her ensemble that got Us buzzing. She also donned a gorgeous, green sequin Jenny Packham gown, which she paired with suede stilettos by Rebecca Greenery and a stunning emerald green clutch.

While the heels are a new addition to her wardrobe, the dress should look quite familiar. The Duchess of Cambridge previously wore the custom-made number during her official royal tour of Pakistan in October 2019. At the time, she styled her hair in a half-up, half-down ‘do and kept her makeup on the subtle side, playing up her eyeliner.

This comes as quite the style switch up from her recent appearance at the Festival of Remembrance Ceremony, which took place on November 13. For the event, the duchess opted to wear something a lot less glitzy.

She donned an Epinone coat dress, a look that has become her signature style. She even accessorized the look with her Collingwood Diamond and Pearl earrings, which were passed down from Princess Diana. Her late mother-in-law originally received the jewels as a wedding present.

Duchess Kate’s hair was also styled in her traditional, bouncy blowout , which is the work of her longtime hairstylist Richard Ward. In a 2011 interview with Us Weeky’s stylish, the pro revealed that he has a name for her signature, subtle blowout: “a natural Chelsea blow-dry.”

How he does it? Well, there’s certainly a strategy involved. “Apply a holding serum onto wet hair to take out the frizz and make the hair silky smooth,” Ward told Us. “Start with hair that’s 80 percent wet and use a good blow dryer with a concentrator nozzle and a real-bristle brush. The serum memorizes the form and holds the curl in place while you blow-dry.”