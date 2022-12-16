Dressed to impress! Kelly Rowland, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde and more stars turned heads at the Babylon premiere on Thursday, December 15.

For the Los Angeles soiree, Rowland, 41, surprised onlookers when she debuted a sexy pixie cut on the red carpet. The blunt ‘do, which featured wispy bangs, is reminiscent of the look she rocked during her Destiny’s Child days. Along with her chopped crown, the “Motivation” singer stunned in a dramatic red gown by Iris Van Herpen. The floor-length number featured dainty fabric that looked like coral reefs draped across her body. The look was finished with a silky pleated skirt. For her glam, Rowland donned a shiny highlight, smoky eyes and a glossy nude lip.

Robbie, 32, who stars in the film — which follows the ups and downs of aspiring actors in Hollywood — went for a bold, skin-baring ensemble. She strutted her stuff in a cutout dress by Alaïa that was equipped with an opening at the bodice and an asymmetrical skirt. Her frock was finalized with a feather-adorned detail at the waist.

Wilde, 38, for her part, delivered drama in a black double-breasted blazer paired with a sheer dress. The Don’t Worry Darling director added even more pizazz with heavy black eyeliner and a pair of sandal heels.

Elle Fanning was also in attendance in a figure-hugging silk dress from Alexander McQueen. She added a statement with a bright pink lip. Rebecca Rittenhouse, meanwhile, looked like a Barbie in a crystal-covered design by Khoon Hooi.

In addition to Robbie, the film also stars Wilde, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Chloe Fineman, Jean Smart and Samara Weaving.

Robbie opened up about the project, specifically filming with Pitt, 58, in an interview with E! News earlier this month, explaining she suggested that she and the Oscar winner kiss.

“That wasn’t in the script,” the Barbie actress said of the onscreen smooch on December 5. “But I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.’” She continued: “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack.’”

The Australia native added: “And [our director] Damien was like, ‘Well, she could — wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’ And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’”

Babylon is set to hit theaters on December 23.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the premiere: