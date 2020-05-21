That’s some quarantine uniform! Kim Kardashian shared a series of sexy snaps of herself in a pair of assless leather chaps and it is something else.

On Wednesday, May 20, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted four pictures of herself posing in front of a sleek silver car wearing quite a risqué ensemble. In the pics, she paired white leather assless chaps with nothing more than a bra, undies and sunglasses.

Celebs in Undies: Stars Who Flaunt What Their Mamas Gave Them in Lingerie

“All dressed up with nowhere to go,” she captioned the post. The chic underwear set she has on appears to be the Cotton Triangle bra and panties from her Skims collection but is unclear.

Stars flocked to the comments section to applaud her bold, hot look. “This‼️‼️‼️🔥🔥,” Lala Anthony wrote, while Noah Cyrus simply commented, “Im diseased.”

YouTuber Nikita Dragun thought it was so good, she jokingly wrote, “please run me over.”

Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Fittings: They’re ‘Better Than the Final Look’

Others joked about the nature of the style. For instance, her sister Khloé Kardashian commented, “Yeeeee haaaaaaawww, and James Charles teased, “gimme my pants back.”

This steamy set of pics comes just a few days after the Skims founder showcased the newest undergarment line from the brand, Summer Mesh, using nothing more than her Mac Book’s Photo Booth app. “I shot this myself on photo booth — Coming soon: @SKIMS Summer Mesh — a collection of easy and effortless pieces made for warm weather,” she wrote in the accompanying caption on Monday, May 18.

Keep scrolling to see all the sexy shots!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)