All in the details! Kylie Jenner is no stranger to a steamy bikini picture. One scroll through her Instagram feed proves that the 23-year-old knows how to work all her angles and show off her assets.

But on Sunday, April 18, the Kylie Skin founder posted perhaps one her best poolside photo shoots to date. It all went down at mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home.

Sure, the in-the-pool pictures were fabulous. Her red and pink crocheted bikini was cute as can be and her body looked next level amazing. I mean, can we talk about her abs?!

What really blew Us away through was the details. Jenner left no stone unturned. Case in point? Her gold body chains, hoop earrings and Stylish’s favorite accent — her extremely intricate and trendy nail art.

Jenner, who typically goes to nail artist Kim Truong, had a French pattern on three of her acrylics, while the other two nails were painted in a solid white and red respectively. Polka dots were added on each for a little extra fun.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to put her pink, red and white mani — which just so happened to perfectly match her bathing suit — on full display.

“Happiness over everything and anything,” she captioned the photo. The comments section quickly blew up, with sister Khloé Kardashian among the first to comment. She echoed the sentiment, writing, “That’s right baby girl.”

Jenner’s friends also had much to say about the sultry photo, with Anastasia Karanikolaou and Johnny Cyrus dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Now it’s TBD if the nails or the bikini were decided on first, but either way — it proves that Jenner is the queen of coordination. Not only does she frequently match her outfits to her surroundings (just last week she matched the seats on her private jet and her bodysuit to a random bathroom!), but she’s also made it known that she loves a matchy-matchy manicure.

On March 11, she debuted “@kyliecosmetics inspired nails” with the brand’s iconic drip design. The positively pink polish matched perfectly with her namesake product line.

Then, on March 26, Jenner showed off a very “groovy” manicure complete with trippy French tips. Talk about ‘90s vibes! It’s worth noting that her ring had the same swirl design.

To see definitive proof that the reality star’s coordination is truly unmatched and all the photos from her Palm Springs photo shoot, keep scrolling!