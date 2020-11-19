Too hot to handle! Kylie Jenner shared a series of bikini pics and it may be her hottest post ever.

On Wednesday, November 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, posted a handful of sexy snaps of herself slaying in a red two-piece. And thanks to the thong bikini bottoms, the beauty mogul puts her backside on full display.

But the Instagram post wasn’t just a random thirst trap. Instead, it was to promote her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics Grinch Holiday 2020 collection. “My grinch collection launches tomorrow ❤️,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

“Merry Christmas to us,” commented her big sister Khloé Kardashian. “Mami🤤🤤🤤🤤,” wrote her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

Meanwhile, her makeup artist Ariel Tejada commented, “You are not okayyyyy🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

The holiday collection is dropping today, November 19, on kyliecosmetics.com. The makeup line house a variety of products including a pressed powder palette⁠, shimmery eye glaze, a liquid eyeliner and, of course, a How The Grinch Stole Christmas Lip Kit.

The Lip Kit creator is all too familiar with sharing sexy swimsuit pics to promote something. Back in September, she posed for a super steamy snap in a Dior bikini urging people to vote — and it worked!

Us Weekly confirmed that Vote.org saw a 1500 percent boost in traffic driven through Instagram following Jenner’s post on Monday. Furthermore, compared to Sunday’s numbers, the website saw an 80 percent increase in total users for its voter registration and registration verification tool. This means 48,000 users came via Instagram after Jenner’s post while only 2,900 users used the registration verification tool via Instagram in general on Sunday.

Keep scrolling to check out Jenner’s cheeky display for her holiday makeup drop.

