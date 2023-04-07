Trends come and go, but Lady Gaga’s style is eternal! The singer’s signature extremely high platform boot is making a comeback.

Throughout her career, the “Monster” artist has been known for her adventurous footwear. While her go-to lace-up style was created by Pleaser, she’s rocked towering designs by Alexander McQueen, Giuseppe Zanotti and more.

Her most standout pumps include the meat-covered stompers she wore by Franc Fernandez at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards and the glossy stiletto boots she donned by Armani Privé at the 2017 Grammys.

More recently, the New York native looked fierce in a pair of pale pink platforms, which she paired with a Gucci overcoat while out and about in London in November 2021. Of her love for the style, Gaga told Hello in 2010: “I would rather die than have my fans not see me in a pair of high heels.” She echoed similar sentiments to Vogue years later, sharing, “I’ve worn the same stripper heels my entire career.”

While for some time it seemed only Gaga could pull off sky-high gear, a few other high-profile fashionistas have given the aesthetic a try.

Taraji P. Henson made a statement in April 2023 by wearing purple platform boots by Marc Jacobs for an appearance on The View in New York City. The Empire alum strutted her stuff in the 8-inch pieces, which she paired with a fuzzy gray frock that featured a protruding design at her waist.

Jurnee Smollett also tapped Marc Jacobs for the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles a month prior. That evening, she looked edgy in the same heels as Henson but in a smokey brown hue. She teamed the shoes with a red leather dress.

Tessa Thompson nailed the trend at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September 2022. For the red carpet soirée, she lit up the venue in white leather buckled platform boots by Marc Jacobs teamed with a mint green sequin dress from the fashion house.

Marc Jacobs first unveiled the silhouette on his fall 2016 runway during New York Fashion Week. He then unveiled a modernized version in 2021 and upgraded the shoes again for his spring 2023 presentation.

Keep scrolling to see Gaga, Henson, Smollett, Thompson and more in platform boots: