Ready for their close-up! Hollywood’s biggest names dressed to impress at the 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 21.

The inaugural soirée was hosted by the Fashion Trust U.S. — a nonprofit initiative that works to discover, fund and nurture emerging designers in fashion. The organization aims to help rising talent “build their label into a thriving global brand,” according to the company’s website.

Tuesday’s event was hosted by comedian Phoebe Robinson and featured the Ready-to-Wear Award, Jewelry Award, Sustainability Award and the Google Awards, which comprises of the Inclusivity Award and the Graduate Award. The winners received a financial prize and mentoring advice from members of the Fashion Trust U.S. advisory board.

Robinson, 38, sparkled at the celebration, rocking a baby pink chrome gown that featured a subtle slit. The Everything’s Trash actress teamed the number with glitzy platform sandal heels and wore her hair in a braided updo.

Other standouts included Demi Moore, who was a must-see as she graced the red carpet in a vibrant green slip dress paired with a floor-length fur coat and pointed-toe black pumps. The Ghost star, 60, accessorized with dangling earrings, a neon handbag and wore her Rapunzel-like tresses in a bone-straight style. Moore attended the ceremony with her daughter Scout Willis, who looked pretty in a pink pleated halter gown. The 31-year-old, whom Moore shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, styled the garment with glittery knee-high boots.

Law Roach — who made headlines earlier this month for his decision to retire as a celebrity stylist — made a statement in a Gucci coat that once belonged to the late Andre Leon Talley. The outerwear piece was equipped with a button-up construction and tailored shoulders. Underneath, the 44-year-old style expert rocked a crisp white dress shirt, black pants and Christian Louboutin boots.

Ciara was also present, commanding attention in a satin blazer and matching skirt by Grace Ling. The “Goodies” singer, 37, paired the two-piece, which is from the label’s fall/winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection, with a sheer blouse. She also debuted a golden blonde bob.

The Texas native wasn’t the only star to unveil a major hair change. Olivia Wilde arrived with chic curtain bangs that featured distressed but chic tendrils that cascaded down her face. Her hairstylist, Mara Roszak, gushed over the new look via Instagram on Wednesday, March 22, writing: “BANGS … but the ones you need. OLIVIA with what I call a ‘French girl bang.’ They’re very light long bangs that are blended into a jawbone length layer, giving a flattering sculpted shape around the face. Perfect if you throw your hair up.”

Wilde’s fresh cut complemented her long black dress from Chloe. The garb included a turtleneck construction, wide sleeves and a flared skirt. She finalized the ensemble with a pair of platform leather boots.

