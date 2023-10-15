Aubrey Plaza’s White Lotus character may have had her fair share of romantic problems, but fashion-forward viewers couldn’t get enough of her fits — thanks, in part, to the collection of gorgeous bikinis she wore while soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

The Parks & Recreation alum, 39, rocked a black Swiminista two-piece with gold details for one of her memorable scenes on the beach. While her character, Harper, was caught up in the stress of her relationship with husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) — and their questionable friends Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) — White Lotus fans were riveted by her bathing suit.

Swiminista boasts itself as “eco-luxury swimwear,” according to its website. Founder Andréa Bernholtz wanted to “give women the confidence to celebrate their own bodies” while simultaneously “reduc[ing] the impact swimwear has on the planet by softening her own footprint,” which the brand achieves by “using luxury recycled fabrics to create [the] entire collection.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to learn more about Plaza’s go-to swimwear — and even more products stars are buzzing about this week: